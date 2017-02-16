Recent news:

Workers comp drives AIG $5.6bn reserve charge

Charlie Thomas 15 February 2017

US primary workers' compensation was the biggest line in AIG's fourth quarter reserve strengthening, with more than half of the deterioration coming from the accident years 2011-15.

The US insurance giant announced a $5.6bn Q4 reserve charge last night, far greater than the $1.5bn-$3bn charge anticipated by analysts.

The adverse development helped to send AIG to a $2.7bn loss for the fourth quarter.

Click to enlarge Slides published to accompany AIG's Q4 earnings call showed that $1.8bn of the $5.6bn...

