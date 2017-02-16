Workers comp drives AIG $5.6bn reserve charge

US primary workers' compensation was the biggest line in AIG's fourth quarter reserve strengthening, with more than half of the deterioration coming from the accident years 2011-15.
The US insurance giant announced a $5.6bn Q4 reserve charge last night, far greater than the $1.5bn-$3bn charge anticipated by analysts.
The adverse development helped to send AIG to a $2.7bn loss for the fourth quarter.
Click to enlarge Slides published to accompany AIG's Q4 earnings call showed that $1.8bn of the $5.6bn...
