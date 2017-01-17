Recent news:

Willis Towers Watson: tech needs to drive M&A

Bernard Goyder 16 January 2017

Digitalisation will fuel acquisitions in the insurance industry, according to a survey by Willis Towers Watson.

The broker and consultant quizzed 200 senior insurance executives in conjunction with Mergermarket. Almost half said they were looking to make acquisitions in the next three years.

Nearly three quarters of those polled said the insurance world had failed to show leadership in adapting to the latest technologies. Willis Towers Watson said that the level of innovation in the insurance industry lagged behind other...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership