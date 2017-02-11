Recent news:

Willis Towers Watson sees reinsurance stagnation

Catrin Shi 10 February 2017

Willis Towers Watson is expecting reinsurance business to stagnate in 2017 as it targets growth in the wider investment, risk and reinsurance (IRR) segment of the business.

Responding to questions from analysts on the company's Q4 earnings call, CFO Roger Millay said the outlook for reinsurance business was "roughly flat", according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

His forecast followed earlier comments on the call from CEO John Haley, who said the broker was targeting growth for the IRR business in...

