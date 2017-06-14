Recent news:

Willis Towers Watson revamps corporate risk structure

Catrin Shi 14 June 2017

Willis Towers Watson has restructured its corporate risk and broking (CRB) team, appointing leaders for four global business lines and four geographic regions.

The CRB division at Willis Towers Watson previously had a geography-based structure divided into seven regions - Great Britain; North America; Western Europe; Asia, Australasia; Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMA); and Latin America.



These seven have now been streamlined into four regions, and four global business lines have been added - P&C, financial lines, transportation...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership