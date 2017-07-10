Recent news:

Willis Towers Watson promotes Jackson to lead GB financial lines

Bernard Goyder 10 July 2017

Willis Towers Watson has named James Jackson as head of financial institutions for Great Britain (GB) within its Finex division, the broker said today.

Finex is the financial, executive and professional risk unit of Willis's broking business.

Jackson was previously financial institutions regional leader at Willis in New York.

He takes over from Paul Search, who has moved on to become the division's head of client engagement and risk insight for the rest of the world.

Jackson joined Willis in...

