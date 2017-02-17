Recent news:

Willis Towers Watson promotes duo in Midwest

Bernard Goyder 17 February 2017

Willis Towers Watson has promoted Scot Housh to regional lead for its corporate risk and broking business in the Midwest US.

The broker also named Mark Vila as the lead for corporate risk and broking in the greater Chicago market.

Housh first joined Willis in 1997. His most recent position in the company was as market leader for Minneapolis and St Paul.

A statement from Willis Towers Watson on 16 February said that alongside Housh's day-to-day responsibilities to clients, he...

