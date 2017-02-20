Recent news:

Willis Towers Watson in OAAGC deal

Laura Board 20 February 2017

Willis Towers Watson has started exclusive talks to buy the assets of leading French aviation brokerage Office d'Assurances Aériennes G de Cugnac (OAAGC) for an undisclosed price.

The deal would involve OAAGC's book of business and 16-strong team transferring to Gras Savoye - Willis Towers Watson's French brokerage operations.

Gras Savoye already owns 40 percent of OAAGC and under the deal would sell that holding back to the owners of OAAGC, leaving OAAGC as a shell company.

Willis bought Gras...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership