Recent news:

Willis Towers Watson hires RTs Mullen for pharma team

Ted Bunker 3 October 2017

Intermediary Willis Towers Watson named RT Specialty medical industry specialist Sandie Mullen to head its life sciences and pharmaceutical casualty team and promoted two others in its North America group to newly created positions.

Mullen brings 25 years of experience in the industry to the newly created post at Willis. Most recently she led RT Specialty's national life sciences practice as a senior vice president.

Based in Kansas City, she reports to Joe Peiser, North America broking head, and John...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership