1 March 2017

Willis Towers Watson completes broker acquisition

Bernard Goyder 1 March 2017

Willis Towers Watson has completed its acquisition of the French aviation insurance broker Office d'Assurances Aériennes G de Cugnac (OAAGC).

The broking giant first revealed it was in talks to buy the Paris-based intermediary on 20 February. OAAGC's team of 16 will join Willis Towers Watson's global aerospace team, according to a statement today.

The deal brings OAAGC's client book into Willis Towers Watson's French operation.

In France Willis Towers Watson uses the Gras Savoye brand - a broker that...

