Willis Towers Watson Asia duo departs

Charlie Thomas 6 January 2017

A brace of senior staff have left global broker Willis Towers Watson's Asian operations, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Matthew Hooker, head of natural resources for Asia, and Duncan Urquhart, head of construction industry and broking in Asia, have both left the company, according to sources.

Urquhart worked for Willis' Asian operation for six years prior to his exit. Before that, he was managing director of energy and construction at Lockton for almost four years. He also spent nine years...

