Willis Towers Watson acquires stake in Indian broker

Bernard Goyder 10 July 2017

Willis Towers Watson has acquired a 49 percent stake in Indian intermediary Almondz Insurance Brokers.

In a statement, Willis said that along with its acquisition of half the company, Almondz chairman Rohit Jain had been appointed head of India at Willis.

Vivek Nath, Willis's head of South Asia, will also move from Delhi to Singapore.

Willis has extensive back and middle office operations in India. The company's London market premium and claims handling processes are run through the country.

