Willis taps Underwood to lead risk consulting unit

Ted Bunker 7 June 2017

Global broker Willis Towers Watson has elevated Willis Re executive vice president Alice Underwood to lead its Risk Consulting and Software business in New York.

The RSC unit has more than 1,200 staff in 35 markets worldwide, the London-based broker said. The unit has a broad mandate, supplying advice, technology and risk-management services to industry clients as well as assisting them in improving business operations and developing strategy.

The mathematician joined the company in 2006 after leading a team of...

