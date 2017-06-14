Recent news:

Willis revamps CRB structure

Catrin Shi 14 June 2017

Willis Towers Watson has restructured its corporate risk and broking (CRB) team, appointing leaders for four global business lines and four geographic regions.

The team continues to be led by Philip Smaje, global head of broking.

P&C will be led by Justin Blackmore, who was previously part of the London oil and gas team at the broker and had held the role of managing director for Willis Global Energy before the deal with Towers Watson.

Financial lines will be jointly...

