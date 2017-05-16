Recent news:

Willis Re wins Zurich liability account from Guy Carp

Adam McNestrie 16 May 2017

Willis Re has wrested the account to place Zurich's North American general liability treaty from long-time incumbent Guy Carpenter, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Underwriting sources told this publication that the account, which is a mid-year renewal, had recently moved between the two big-three brokers.

It is understood that Willis Re will now place the excess-of-loss cover for Zurich's lead umbrella and excess casualty book, as well as its environmental liability portfolio.

The exact size of the book is not...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership