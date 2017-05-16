Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

16 May 2017

Willis Re wins Zurich liability account from Guy Carp

Adam McNestrie 16 May 2017

Willis Re has wrested the account to place Zurich's North American general liability treaty from long-time incumbent Guy Carpenter, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Underwriting sources told this publication that the account, which is a mid-year renewal, had recently moved between the two big-three brokers.

It is understood that Willis Re will now place the excess-of-loss cover for Zurich's lead umbrella and excess casualty book, as well as its environmental liability portfolio.

The exact size of the book is not...

