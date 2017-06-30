Recent news:

Willis Res Ingle to lead analytics in North America

Dan Ascher 30 June 2017

Willis Re's Brian Ingle has been promoted to lead the broker's analytics team for North America.

Ingle will fill the role vacated by Alice Underwood, who was promoted to become global head of Willis Towers Watson's risk consulting and software business earlier this month.



In his new role, Ingle will report to Willis Re's CEO of North America Jim Bradshaw.



The newly-promoted executive joined Willis Re in 2006 and most recently led the reinsurance broker's actuarial practice.



Before joining the...

