Recent news:

Willis Res Geffen heads for the exit

Dan Ascher and Adam McNestrie 25 May 2017

Willis Re executive James Geffen is set to leave the reinsurance broking giant, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The intermediary informed staff this week that it was parting company with the managing director.

Geffen joined Willis Re when it acquired an 85 percent stake in London wholesale broker Miller in 2015.

He was head of reinsurance for the wholesaler before being named head of global placement and Miller liaison for Willis Re.

A statement emailed to this publication from a...

