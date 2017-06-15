Willis Re's longstanding chief risk officer Pete Thomas is set to depart for reinsurance broking rival Guy Carpenter, The Insurance Insider can reveal.
Unusually for a person in Thomas's position, he is understood to lead for Willis Re with one of its clients - the privately held specialty player IFG Companies.
He joined Willis Re in 2004 as a senior vice president in 2005 but was promoted to become a managing director within a year.
Thomas is making a return...
