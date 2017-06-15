Recent news:

Willis Res chief risk officer leaves for Guy Carp

Dan Ascher 15 June 2017

Willis Re's longstanding chief risk officer Pete Thomas is set to depart for reinsurance broking rival Guy Carpenter, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Unusually for a person in Thomas's position, he is understood to lead for Willis Re with one of its clients - the privately held specialty player IFG Companies.

He joined Willis Re in 2004 as a senior vice president in 2005 but was promoted to become a managing director within a year.

Thomas is making a return...

