Willis Re confirms Kent to succeed Cavanagh

Charlie Thomas 6 July 2017

Willis Re's deputy global CEO James Kent will become global CEO at the end of this year, following John Cavanagh's decision to step down, the broker confirmed today.

The Insurance Insider first broke the news of the handover on 20 June.



Cavanagh has led the Willis Re business as CEO since 2012. He joined Willis Re in 2009 having spent 21 years at the Carvill Group, where he was latterly joint CEO.

Prior to this, he was the deputy managing...

