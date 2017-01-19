Recent news:

Willis moves Liss to North American broking head

Dan Ascher 18 January 2017

Willis Towers Watson has promoted Mike Liss to take on a role as head of corporate risk and broking for North America, the company said today.

In the new job, Liss will be responsible for strategy and growing the business to consolidate Willis Towers Watson's position among US middle market companies whilst also appealing to multinationals, the broker said.

The freshly appointed exec will report to Joe Gunn who heads up North America for the company and Todd Jones, head...

