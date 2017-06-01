Recent news:

Willis disputes ISS recommendation on CEO pay

Matthew Neill 1 June 2017

Willis Towers Watson has issued a strong rebuttal to an Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommendation to vote against CEO John Haley's remuneration package for 2016 by saying the advisory firm had "overstated" the value of the compensation.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday, the global broker said ISS had focused on Haley's frontloaded performance equity grant - which it had calculated at $53.5mn.

However, Willis contended this was twice the figure it had filed with the SEC...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership