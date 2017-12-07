Recent news:

Wildfires rage in Los Angeles area

Bernard Goyder 7 December 2017

Five wildfires are continuing to blaze on the outskirts of Los Angeles, forcing tens of thousands of residents from their homes.

The largest fire is in Ventura County, where the Thomas fire has burnt 90,000 acres of land, according to an update by the Los Angeles Times.

The paper reported that only 5 percent of the fire had been contained and 50,000 residents have been evacuated from the area, with the flames moving towards Ojai.

Four other fires are active...

