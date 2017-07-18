Recent news:

Wildfire risks remain for 4mn US West homes: Verisk

Ted Bunker 18 July 2017

Millions of homes in the US West remain vulnerable to wildfires, even though widespread drought in the region has eased, Verisk Analytics said in a report today.

California holds the largest number of at-risk residences by far, with over 2 million, compared with the other 12 most vulnerable states, the Jersey City, New Jersey company said. Texas ranks second with 715,300 homes at risk.

Sparsely populated Montana has the greatest proportion of homes potentially exposed to wildfires, at 28 percent,...

