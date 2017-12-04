Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 December 2017

Wildfire-hit US cat treaty prices up 20%

Adam McNestrie and Fiona Robertson 4 December 2017

Capital Insurance Group's heavily loss-impacted property catastrophe reinsurance programme has been firm ordered with a pure premium rise of around 20 percent, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said the four open market layers of the small property cat programme, which were almost wiped out by the fourth quarter California wildfires, are set to pay around a fifth more at their 1 January renewal as payback for the losses.

With the US renewal season set to run late in the...

