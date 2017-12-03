Recent news:

Wildee to take up Oman Insurance role

John Hewitt Jones 1 December 2017

Energy market veteran Chris Wildee is set to make a return in a senior underwriting role at Oman Insurance, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

It is understood the underwriter will start on 3 January 2018 in a new position focusing on energy business.

The move follows Wildee's departure from Aspen, where he was head of international marine and international upstream energy, as reported by The Insurance Insider in September.



Wildee is a well-known figure across the energy market in London...

