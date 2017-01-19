Recent news:

White Mountains to auction One Beacon

Adam McNestrie 18 January 2017

One Beacon, the New York-listed specialty insurer controlled by White Mountains, is to be formally auctioned, The Insurance Insider understands.

Credit Suisse has been appointed to run a full sales process, which is currently in its early stages.

Bloomberg first reported the news, which this publication has independently confirmed.

Following the news One Beacon's share price spiked by as much as 11.6 percent to hit $16.92 before falling back slightly.

According to banking sources, One Beacon has been available to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership