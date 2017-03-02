Recent news:

White Mountains makes Rountree CEO

Catrin Shi 2 March 2017

Financial services holding company White Mountains has appointed White Mountains Capital president Manning Rountree as CEO with immediate effect.

Rountree replaces Ray Barrette, who is retiring from both the CEO and the chairman roles.

Morgan Davis, the lead independent director of the board, has been elected non-executive chairman.

Rountree joined White Mountains in 2004. Before he became president of White Mountains Capital, he served as president of WM Advisors between 2009 and 2014.

Barrette had joined the White Mountains board...

