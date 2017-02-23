Recent news:

Whiplash bill introduced to UK parliament

Laura Board 23 February 2017

Legislation that will reduce whiplash compensation for motor insurers began making its passage through parliament today, well over a year after the UK government first mooted a crackdown on claims.

The Prison and Courts Bill contains clauses that Justice Secretary Liz Truss said would cut car insurance premiums by about £40 ($47.4) a year per policy. It will introduce new fixed tariffs, with an injury duration of no more than two years, and a block on claims that aren't backed...

