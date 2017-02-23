Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 February 2017

Whiplash bill introduced to UK parliament

Laura Board 23 February 2017

Legislation that will reduce whiplash compensation for motor insurers began making its passage through parliament today, well over a year after the UK government first mooted a crackdown on claims.

The Prison and Courts Bill contains clauses that Justice Secretary Liz Truss said would cut car insurance premiums by about £40 ($47.4) a year per policy. It will introduce new fixed tariffs, with an injury duration of no more than two years, and a block on claims that aren't backed...

