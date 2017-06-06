Recent news:

When the vans roll out of town

Mark Geoghegan 6 June 2017

Yesterday my usual route to work took me past a squadron of white TV satellite uplink vans lining the neighbouring river crossing to London Bridge, pressing as close to the police cordon as they dared.

It struck me that one white van had somehow summoned hundreds of others to record its passing.

On another day it might have been a wry observation. But yesterday it was a ghoulish reminder of just how uncomfortable the job of a journalist can be at the sharp end.

So the cycle of outrage and live media coverage continues - one seemingly feeding the other.

Yet sometimes simply being witness to a story and giving those affected a voice can facilitate the difficult process of coming to terms with it.

Journalists also do a good job of explaining and summarising what we know and understand. The best ones find new information and shine light and comprehension where it might not otherwise be found.

Conventional wars involve their protagonists pursuing conventional war aims.

Each side knows almost exactly what the other is after and what concession it would take to end the conflict.

A valuable piece of land containing precious natural resources, control of strategic transport routes and access to lucrative markets are the usual physical goals.

These are then allied to cultural and emotional targets. The righting of perceived historical wrongs, the restoration of national pride and the reunification of peoples split apart are common causes.

Blend them all together and you can see how and why conflicts develop, but also begin to piece together how they may be brought to a conclusion.

But what if the enemy is not rational and has no coherent idea of what it wants?

This is the situation the West has found itself in for the last 20 or so years.

The only truth is that the enemy wishes to punish the other side, but we have no idea who is keeping score of when the requisite amount of castigation and retribution has been exacted.

Other objectives are either unclear or are not in the power of a liberal democracy to give. For instance, freedom of religion or speech are rights that have been enjoyed by millions for hundreds of years and enshrined in constitutions.

They are not chips that can be bargained away.

Knowing your enemy is important and we currently don't know our enemy well at all.

Today, there was only one TV van left in the rain.

Once that has rolled out of town, we hope to begin to tell the real story of this baffling conflict, for in its true telling will lie the seeds of its eventual resolution.