23 February 2017

WestCongress MGA launches as Lloyds coverholder

Ted Bunker 23 February 2017

Managing general agent start-up WestCongress Insurance Services is set to begin underwriting liability cover for oil-services contractors and security companies after securing coverholder status at Lloyd's.

Four industry veterans led by Richard Smith, a former First Mercury CEO who was at the helm when it was acquired by Fairfax in 2011 for $294mn, have been developing the Detroit-based commercial excess and surplus specialist for over a year.

