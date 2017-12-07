Recent news:

Wells Fargo warned over California insurance licences

Ted Bunker 7 December 2017

California regulators have put Wells Fargo on notice that it may lose its insurance licences following an investigation that began last year into whistleblower allegations that bank representatives had improperly signed up customers for coverage they did not want.

The state filed a formal accusation containing the allegations on 30 November, and announced it on Tuesday (6 December).

The charges mirror complaints against the giant San Francisco-based bank involving force-placed auto insurance, credit cards and deposit accounts that led to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership