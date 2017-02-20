Recent news:

Wawanesa buys Desjardins unit

Bernard Goyder 20 February 2017

Canadian carrier Wawanesa Mutual Insurance has agreed to acquire the insurance operations of financial services cooperative Desjardins Group in a C$$775mn ($592mn) deal.

Wawanesa subsidiary Trimont Financial will acquire Western Financial Group and Western Life Assurance, the companies said on 16 February.

The deal brings several new businesses under the Wawanesa umbrella, including broker Western Financial Group Insurance Solutions, personal lines carrier Coast Capital Insurance Services and life business Western Life Assurance.

Western employs more than 1,700 staff through 157...

