Recent news:

Watsas African gambit draws less capital than planned

Ted Bunker 8 February 2017

Fairfax Financial has come up $500mn short in its efforts to capitalise an Africa-focused investment fund by selling equity in the venture.

CEO Prem Watsa had initially planned to raise $1bn for the fund, which had a similar structure to Fairfax India Holdings - a fund raised two years ago to invest in Indian assets.

"We are humbled to have received $500mn of commitments and to close the books on the Fairfax Africa offering," Watsa said today in a statement...

