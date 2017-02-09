Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 February 2017

Search archive

Watsas African gambit draws less capital than planned

Ted Bunker 8 February 2017

Fairfax Financial has come up $500mn short in its efforts to capitalise an Africa-focused investment fund by selling equity in the venture.

CEO Prem Watsa had initially planned to raise $1bn for the fund, which had a similar structure to Fairfax India Holdings - a fund raised two years ago to invest in Indian assets.

"We are humbled to have received $500mn of commitments and to close the books on the Fairfax Africa offering," Watsa said today in a statement...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π