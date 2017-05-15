Recent news:

WannaCry hack not a major cyber event for London

Charlie Thomas 15 May 2017

London's cyber insurance market looks to have relatively little exposure to the recent WannaCry ransomware attack, but experts have warned that there could be some fallout on kidnap and ransom (K&R) policies.

Speaking to The Insurance Insider this morning, both brokers and underwriters confirmed that the geographic locations targeted by the attack meant there were likely to be relatively few insurance claims.

The attack is estimated to have hit 200,000 computers across 150 countries.

The majority of those hacked were...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership