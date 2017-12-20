Recent news:

Volante Global partners with Vibe MGA Management

Catrin Shi 20 December 2017

Newly launched MGA platform Volante Global and Vibe MGA Management (VibeMM) have entered an incubator partnership agreement.

Under the agreement, VibeMM will provide the regulatory and compliance framework to Volante.

Talbir Bains' start-up Volante this morning confirmed an earlier report by this publication that it had launched with seed capital from Nephila.



In a statement, Bains said: ''Volante offers superior underwriting, claims and risk management services delivered by empowered teams and capitalising on leading-edge technology.

The comprehensive governance framework and...

