Vizion adds Living as fourth partner

Charlie Thomas 19 July 2017

Pete Living has joined Vizion Insurance Brokers as a fourth founding partner, the firm announced today.

Living has spent the past eight years in the high net worth market, most recently working for Aon UK and A-Plan Insurance.

Vizion launched in January with a desire to attract entrepreneurial broking talent in the London market. The business is led by John Sims as managing director and Chris Blackham as its chairman.



