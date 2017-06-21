Recent news:

Vitruvian completes CFC buy-in

Catrin Shi 21 June 2017

Private equity house Vitruvian has completed its 40 percent buy-in with CFC, The Insurance Insider understands.

This publication reported in March that the private equity firm had bought into the specialist managing agent in a deal that valued the business at £230mn ($292mn) - equivalent to a multiple of just over 15x forward Ebitda.



Vitruvian acquired its stake by buying out investors Richard Corfield, chairman of CFC; Mike Rees, co-founder of Benfield; and Hugh Willis, co-founder of BlueBay Asset Management...

