21 June 2017

Vitruvian completes CFC buy-in

Catrin Shi

Private equity house Vitruvian has completed its 40 percent buy-in with CFC, The Insurance Insider understands.

This publication reported in March that the private equity firm had bought into the specialist managing agent in a deal that valued the business at £230mn ($292mn) - equivalent to a multiple of just over 15x forward Ebitda.

Vitruvian acquired its stake by buying out investors Richard Corfield, chairman of CFC; Mike Rees, co-founder of Benfield; and Hugh Willis, co-founder of BlueBay Asset Management...

