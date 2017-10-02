Recent news:

VIG Re expands with first German branch office

Ted Bunker 2 October 2017

VIG Re has opened an office in Frankfurt in its first move to expand in the Western Europe region.

The addition of the office follows a year after Prague-based VIG Re brought on Fabian Christoph to plot strategy for developing its non-life business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as managing the marketing and underwriting there. He joined the company in October 2016.

Earlier this year, Vienna Insurance Group and VIG Re leaders said the reinsurer planned to expand...

