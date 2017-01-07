Recent news:

Vibe picks up Navigators North American D&F book

Dan Ascher and Adam McNestrie 5 January 2017

Navigators has sold its North American property direct and facultative (D&F) team along with the renewal rights for the book to George Soros-backed Lloyd's managing agent Vibe, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The deal will see Navigators' London-based practice leader Ed Pomeroy and underwriter Mark Herget move over to join the smaller Lloyd's-only carrier.

As part of the agreement, Vibe will also take responsibility for any claims from policies that were in force as of the beginning of the year...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership