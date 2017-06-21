Recent news:

Vibe creates MGA incubator

Matthew Neill 21 June 2017

Vibe has launched an independent MGA incubator for insurance entrepreneurs under the label Vibe MGA Management (Vibe MM).

The incubator's team will be led by CEO Danny Maleary, who previously served as insurance business development director at Capita Insurance Services.

Vibe MM is a member of the Vibe group of companies and is the third operating pillar of Syndicate Holding Corp, alongside Vibe Syndicate Management, a Lloyd's managing agent managing live Syndicate 5678; and run-off specialist Inceptum Insurance Company.

Vibe...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership