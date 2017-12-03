Recent news:

Veteran Boren plans to leave Ironshore

David Bull 30 November 2017

Ironshore environmental chairman Joe Boren is set to leave the Liberty Mutual-owned carrier at the end of the year.

The industry veteran's other position at the company, as president of US Field Operations, will be filled by David Frediani, the company said today. He is currently president of Ironshore International and head of regional distribution.

Boren joined Ironshore in 2009 from AIG to launch the insurer's environmental unit as chairman.

He was one of several high profile names to follow...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership