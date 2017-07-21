Recent news:

Venbrook unit joins The Hartford in logistics launch

Ted Bunker 21 July 2017

Venbrook Group has secured a deal with The Hartford to launch a third party logistics warehouse practice for brokers in the segment and those seeking to enter it, The Insurance Insider has learned.

The collaboration with The Hartford deepens a longstanding relationship between the two companies, according to Venbrook president and CEO Jason Turner. He said the companies have worked closely together for over two decades.

The deal comes barely six months into Lou Levinson's tenure as president of Venbrook Specialty Services, the company's wholesale division, and is set to be announced in coming days.



The practice is being established by Venbrook's recently acquired wholesaler Brooks Insurance Agency and The Hartford. It aims to help brokers design coverage plans for clients in the logistics, warehousing and transport sectors and is expected to help The Hartford expand its presence in the segment.

"It's a big marketplace for us," Turner said, noting the proximity of the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to his firm's headquarters in the Woodland Hills neighbourhood of LA and Brooks' location near the ports of New Jersey and New York.

The port of Los Angeles, Turner noted, is "a huge epicentre of activity" in the logistics sector.

The partnership will establish property and legal loss limitation agreements and offer direct access to the industry's leading experts on warehouse legal liability issues. Coverage plans will extend to client needs in warehousing and distribution, including business interruption, motor truck cargo liability, transportation brokers and trucking.

"We're excited to help brokers mitigate the unique risks facing their industry and provide full coverage for companies," Brooks managing director David Rosen said.

He added that with its underwriting, coverage and risk engineering capabilities, The Hartford was a "natural fit for this initiative".



At The Hartford, marine practice CUO Sharon Primerano added: "The logistics and warehouse industry is rapidly evolving with new technology and regulatory requirements.

"Venbrook's experience and expertise make them a natural partner to bring risk transfer solutions to the marketplace as we look to grow our business."

Even before it purchased Manalapan, New Jersey-based Brooks, Venbrook's MGA programs included a nationwide program in the transportation sector and another in real estate.

Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey are two of the nation's busiest ports.

Levinson joined Venbrook in January to help the intermediary's wholesale division expand in the MGA/MGU, brokerage and program management space, as well as to develop new products.

Turner, who said he is currently on the road to assessing potential acquisition opportunities, indicated the intermediary's next step may take it into social services, healthcare or the FinTech area.

In October, Venbrook used part of a $42mn capital infusion it received from New York Life's Madison Capital Funding unit to buy Brooks. But company leaders including Levinson have said its strategy mainly calls for organic growth rather than more acquisitions.

"We're focused on growth," Turner said, adding that it may involve either M&A or organic efforts.