11 January 2017

Valuations grow modestly against share prices in 2016

Iulia Ciutina 10 January 2017

Price-to-book (PTB) multiples at P&C (re)insurance companies were marginally higher in 2016 than in the previous year, as share price growth slowed and M&A activity lessened.

Click to enlarge The average PTB multiple for The Insurance Insider's Insider 50 group was 1.56x at the end of last year, slightly up from the 1.53x recorded a year before.

The increase shows that while investor confidence remains strong in the sector, P&C companies are experiencing slow growth as they continue to face...

This article was published as part of issue January 2017/2

