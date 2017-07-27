Recent news:

Validus surpasses consensus in Q2

Iulia Ciutina 27 July 2017

Validus joined a number of its peers in exceeding second quarter analyst estimates with operating earnings of $1.09 per share - topping expectations of $0.99 per share and the prior-year result of $0.69 per share.

The carrier's net operating profits grew by 52.8 percent year-on-year to $88.5mn for the period, while net income was 6.4 percent higher at $101.1mn.

Validus generated a 9.3 percent operating return on equity in the three months to 30 June, representing a 3.1-point improvement versus...

