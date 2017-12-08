Recent news:

Validus puts October California wildfire loss at $30mn

Ted Bunker 8 December 2017

Validus expects a $30mn net impact from the October California wildfires, but cautioned that the actual loss from the events may vary materially from its initial estimate.

"This estimate is based on Validus' current evaluation of impacted contracts and information provided by customers and intermediaries," the Bermuda-based carrier said late today.

Loss claims from the fires, which mainly affected California's wine-making region north of San Francisco, surpassed $9.4bn as of 1 December, the state's insurance department said yesterday.

The figures...

