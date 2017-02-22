Recent news:

Validus plucks cyber underwriter duo from Nationwide

Dan Ascher 22 February 2017

The insurance arm of Bermudian Validus has hired two US-based cyber underwriters from the excess and surplus lines division of mutual insurance giant Nationwide.

The pair will write on behalf of the Validus Lloyd's syndicate Talbot and its insurance division Western World, the company said in a statement. Both will be based in New York.

Jackie Lee will become vice president of the newly established team within Validus Specialty Underwriting Services, having previously been associate vice president and head of...

