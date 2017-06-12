Recent news:

Validus plans depositary share offer to raise $250mn

Ted Bunker 12 June 2017

Validus Holdings plans to sell 10 million new depositary shares tied to its series B preference stock to raise as much as $250mn.

The Bermuda-based carrier said today it had priced the public offering and expects it to close by 20 June.

The company said it would use the proceeds of the sale for general corporate purposes.

Each of the new shares, which Validus expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VRPRB, represents a one...

