6 February 2017

Validus invests $25mn in Aquiline InsurTech fund

Adam McNestrie 6 February 2017

Specialty carrier Validus has ring-fenced $25mn of capital to invest in InsurTech ventures, CEO Ed Noonan told The Insurance Insider.

The money has been allocated to a specialist InsurTech fund established by Jeff Greenberg's Aquiline LLC.

"We don't have an InsurTech fund - but we do invest in an Aquiline InsurTech fund," Noonan said.

"For us to have an InsurTech fund we would need venture capital experts, and that's not our skill set. Aquiline has a nice track record in...

