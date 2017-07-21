Recent news:

Validus CEO rules out rival bid for Novae

Dan Ascher 21 July 2017

Validus CEO Ed Noonan has ruled out making a rival bid for Lloyd's syndicate Novae, which announced a deal with Axis earlier this month.

In an interview with The Insurance Insider to mark the 10th anniversary of Validus being listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Noonan said it would not attempt to break up the deal.

Since the proposed acquisition was announced, Novae's share price has mostly hovered a few pence above the 700p ($9.08) per share price Axis agreed to pay, suggesting that investors expect a rival offer.



But today Noonan revealed that his firm would not offer a higher bid, telling this publication that Validus, which owns Talbot, was not currently looking to grow its Lloyd's presence.

"We have a great business at Lloyd's and it continues to perform extraordinarily well," Noonan said.

"This isn't a great time to be growing it so we've been letting it shrink," he continued. "We're trying to preserve margin rather than market share."

Asked about investor speculation about a rival bid for Axis, Noonan said: "It will not be coming from Validus."

However, he continued: "We never comment on companies that we may be interested in, may have been interested in."

Speaking broadly, Noonan added: "We look at everything. Typically, long before there's a banker with a pitch book, we've already done our work on it."

Regarding wider industry M&A trends, Noonan predicted a continuation of the one-off deals that have stolen headlines in recent years. However, he ruled out a repeat of the "brief spasm" that produced a bout of consolidation in 2015.

"There are people out there who are natural buyers and people out there that are natural sellers and price point is probably close enough that from time to time deals will get done.

"We've always considered ourselves both a buyer and a seller; we work for our shareholders, and if someone shows up with a great offer for the company then we turn over the keys and go home.

"But in the absence of that we continue to build the business in every way we can and we've done that very effectively through acquisition."

On 1 May Validus closed its $127.5mn purchase of Archer Daniels Midland's Crop Risk Services agricultural insurance unit, which produced gross premiums of $555mn in 2016.

