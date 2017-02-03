Recent news:

Validus beats in Q4 despite catastrophe hit

Dan Ascher 2 February 2017

Validus reported net operating income of $64.3mn for the fourth quarter of 2016, surpassing the expectations of Wall Street analysts despite notable claims from Hurricane Matthew and the earthquakes in New Zealand.

The Bermudian recorded profits of $105.4mn for the same period in 2015, when its results were boosted by higher reserve releases and a lack of cat activity.

Operating income was $0.80 per share for the recently ended quarter, more than the $0.74 consensus forecast from analysts surveyed by...

