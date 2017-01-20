Recent news:

Vale adds AIG exec to run transportation underwriting

David Bull 19 January 2017

Vale Insurance Partners has hired AIG executive Sal Orso to manage underwriting for transportation-focused risk retention group (RRG) Onyx Insurance Company, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, Orso has replaced Peter Foley, who left to join programme and underwriting manager The Northman Company late last year.

Underwriting at RRG Onyx is managed by the managing general agency (MGA)'s Vale Transportation division as programme administrator.

Vale Transportation is the renamed Onyx Transportation, which was bought by the MGA in...

